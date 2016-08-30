I remember the first time I heard the word 'strobing' and I remember what I did when I heard it, I rolled my eyes and carried on eating my lunch. Why? Because as a beauty writer your life is very much inundated with cosmetic innovations and techniques that are as ludicrous as they sound. Then I watched the, nothing short of hypnotic, YouTube tutorials and I started to get rather caught up in the frenzy.



For those who aren't familiar with the term, it's basically short hand for complicated highlighter. I came to highlighter young in life (Benefit's Moonbeam anyone?) and then, like most of my teenage beauty habits grew out of it. It's only now, years down the line that I've fully got back into the glow. This is partly down to celebrity experts ringing out their bells over the benefits of some well-placed highlighters, but also largely down to highlighter being one of the least time consuming, most effective and easy ways to make your skin look a million bucks.



If you start your morning routine with face oil followed by moisturiser you'll find that the oil slowly finds it way to the surface throughout the day (temper with some aptly placed loose powder). Then pick out points like your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose, under your brows and your cupid's bow and apply highlighter. You will look fresh from ten hours sleep, guaranteed. It's A-list skin in one hack.



Here's the insta-girls who are shedding some light on the highlighter hype...