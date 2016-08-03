How All The Cool Kids Are Wearing Their Adidas

This is sure to get a ton of double-taps. Adidas Originals has assembled the coolest crew — Urban Outfitters, photographer Petra Collins, and a ton of our favorite Instagram stars — to show us all the new ways to wear its branded gear.
The campaign, called "We the Future," features emerging personalities including designer and stylist Alexis Jae, multi-hyphenate model-writer-activist Ebonee Davis, Gabby Richardson from Art Hoe Collective, and Yeezy model Braina Laviena alongside 15 other bright young things — and, they're all decked head-to-toe in Adidas. Mind if we join?
The campaign, called "We the Future," features emerging personalities including designer and stylist Alexis Jae, multi-hyphenate model-writer-activist Ebonee Davis, Gabby Richardson from Art Hoe Collective, and Yeezy model Braina Laviena alongside 15 other bright young things — and, they're all decked head-to-toe in Adidas. Mind if we join?
Advertisement
Collins, whose teenage bathroom exhibit at Refinery29's 29Rooms last year was a must-see, snapped the gang like an untainted '90s pop super group. The 19 participants pictured were handpicked because they're all at the helm of our shifting cultural and global, digital and creative landscape. Plus, they look fly as hell in their full Adidas looks.
If the imagery wasn't FOMO-inducing enough, read the interviews that run alongside the portraits: The campaign stars speak out about their hopes and fears, passions and interests. (If you ever needed proof that being an "influencer" is about more than just looking good on Instagram, here's your pudding.)
Aside from giving us the opportunity to hear more from these social media stars than an Instagram caption (or now Insta Story) allows for, it's as good a reason as any to drool over all the old-school Adidas on show. From baggy tracksuit bottoms in Pantone colors and pared-down sports bras worn as crop tops, we may need to dig through our early-aughts gym gear. Kate Moss already deemed the brand's Gazelle sneaker cool again, after all — we've got to complete the look.
Advertisement