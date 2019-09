The nineteen campaign stars have all been selected as people who are at the helm of our shifting cultural and global, digital and creative landscape. Not that we're biased, but one of the stars of the AW16 campaign is Refinery29 Instagram Stalk star, artist, Carlotta Khol who talks about her battles with perfectionism within both her work as an artist and in her day-to-day life as a woman: "Perfection is so hindering. You learn from your mistakes, and every bad piece is actually progress. It leads you in a different direction."Besides getting the opportunity to hear more from these young people than Instagram allows for, it's also a very welcome reason to drool over all the old school adidas on show; from baggy tracksuit bottoms in pantone colours and pared-down sports bras worn as crop tops to the new ways to style your adidas Gazelle trainers. You might want your screenshot at the ready.