A double tap for this one. adidas Originals has teamed up with Urban Outfitters and photographer Petra Collins to shoot a bunch of our favourite faces from Instagram. The campaign, aptly titled "We The Future" sees personalities like designer and stylist Alexis Jae hanging out with model, writer, and activist Ebonee Davis; Gabby Richardson from NYC art group Art Hoe Collective and Yeezy model Braina Laviena, alongside fifteen other bright, young things. They're all kicking it in one place, kitted out head-to-toe in some of adidas Originals' cult pieces. Basically, this is a crew we're desperate to be a part of.
Like some gorgeously untainted noughties pop super-group, the gang, shot by snapper du jour Petra Collins (whose Teenage Bathroom exhibition at Refinery29's 29Rooms last year was a must-see) have all been interviewed alongside their portraits, speaking about their hopes and fears, passions and interests. If ever you needed proof that being an "influencer" or whatever you'd like to call it, is about more than looking good on Instagram, here's your pudding.
The nineteen campaign stars have all been selected as people who are at the helm of our shifting cultural and global, digital and creative landscape. Not that we're biased, but one of the stars of the AW16 campaign is Refinery29 Instagram Stalk star, artist, Carlotta Khol who talks about her battles with perfectionism within both her work as an artist and in her day-to-day life as a woman: "Perfection is so hindering. You learn from your mistakes, and every bad piece is actually progress. It leads you in a different direction."
Besides getting the opportunity to hear more from these young people than Instagram allows for, it's also a very welcome reason to drool over all the old school adidas on show; from baggy tracksuit bottoms in pantone colours and pared-down sports bras worn as crop tops to the new ways to style your adidas Gazelle trainers. You might want your screenshot at the ready.
