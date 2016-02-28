Meet Carlotta Kohl. You probably recognise her from your Instagram feed; if not here's your Sparknotes. Carlotta is a 23-year-old model and photographer. Best friend to model Paloma Elsesser and nail artist Madeline Poole of MPNails, she's in one of the hippest girl gangs there is. Even Vogue wrote a piece about how cool they are as a bunch of BFFs – that was the angle.
Carlotta has also been besties with photographer Petra Collins since they took a road trip together to Santa Fe. The feminist artist then appeared in Petra Collins' photography book Babe and stole our hearts. The German-born, bleached bombshell is fast becoming our favourite style stalk. We love her for her car-boot chic, her modern True Romance style and her trigger-happy attitude towards glittery eye makeup. Think shrunk-in-the-wash vintage T-shirts, houndstooth skirts, gingham trousers and platform Mary Janes. We caught up with Carlotta and chatted brunch, best friends and having a sick and twisted sense of humour.
