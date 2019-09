Is This The Next Big Comeback Sneaker?

"It’s the perfect time to reinstate this iconic model as the next big pillar within our classics portfolio alongside Stan and Superstar," Galway told Refinery29. "It has always been an iconic shoe for the brand, and has been appropriated by many subcultures over the decades." Given the sweeping popularity of Stan Smiths — 40 million pairs sold since the style was introduced in the '60s, per BoF — it's no surprise Adidas wants to tap into the nostalgia factor of its other retro offerings. There is something different about this comeback, though: Whereas the Stan Smith got an inadvertent boost from Phoebe Philo , Adidas is putting a considerate effort into which sneaker makes it big. It's a similar play to the one Adidas pulled with its Superstars , when it signed Pharrell to help bring back the longtime favorite (and longtime cool) sneaker. However, Alegra O'Hare, senior director of brand communications for Adidas Originals, tells us the Gazelle's history has long been about being accepted by a range of subcultures. "It’s not about targeting a specific audience but inspiring a new generation to adopt and challenge the status quo of our icons," she says.These successful sneaker comeback schemes executed by Adidas Originals have worked thanks to hype (and social media), as Digiday reports, especially when it comes to big-name supporters. For its latest push, the Adidas Gazelle wisely has Moss in its corner: She was photographed in 1993 lounging in her scarlet-leather lace-ups (see above), and is working with the brand on the shoe's redux."With the relaunch of Gazelle, we looked to the original cultural references that defined the authenticity of the style," Galway said in a statement. So, for the official campaign, Adidas is bringing back that off-duty image of Moss — who identified herself as "an Adidas girl" through and through — with the help of Doug Abraham , who abstracted and cut up the image to create a collage effect (see below).