"[Abraham] is arguably the number-one name working in the new era of image reappropriation," O'Hare tells Refinery29. "Working as a visual commentator on fashion and pop culture, acting as an agitator, he reworks brand iconography and fuses it with images sourced on the internet, thus inventing a new space in which an alternate reality exists."



Will the Gazelle reach the ubiquity the Stan Smiths and Superstars have (re)attained over the past few years? With '90s-era Kate Moss, Instagram-approved artwork, and a nostalgic silhouette, it certainly has all the fixings for a fashion comeback. But we won't truly know until those Fashion Week street style snaps start happening come September...