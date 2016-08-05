Not since Diane Keaton in 1977's Annie Hall has one of Woody Allen's films spawned a style icon of such merit as Vicky Cristina Barcelona's María Elena (for which Penélope Cruz bagged the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role).
Allen, whose films are largely set in hot, sultry locations (or at least Americans-on-vacation type scenarios), is largely known for his penchant for traditional, somewhat normcore wardrobe preferences: think loafers, slacks in dad-friendly hues, and not much else (see Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris, as a prime example). But Cruz's torrent of a performance as Javier Bardem's unstable and insatiable ex-wife (they are, of course, married in real life) brings with it an equally riotous style, largely consisting of too much eye makeup, Bardot hair, nighties as dresses, and sexed-up cheesecloth (is that an oxymoron?). Ahead, see some of our favorites.
Allen, whose films are largely set in hot, sultry locations (or at least Americans-on-vacation type scenarios), is largely known for his penchant for traditional, somewhat normcore wardrobe preferences: think loafers, slacks in dad-friendly hues, and not much else (see Owen Wilson in Midnight in Paris, as a prime example). But Cruz's torrent of a performance as Javier Bardem's unstable and insatiable ex-wife (they are, of course, married in real life) brings with it an equally riotous style, largely consisting of too much eye makeup, Bardot hair, nighties as dresses, and sexed-up cheesecloth (is that an oxymoron?). Ahead, see some of our favorites.