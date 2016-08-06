As part of our summer style series, where we get inspired by stars from the silver screen, we'll be looking back over some of our favourite movies and their heroines, in search of timeless holiday icons. We've already poured over Gwyenth Paltrow as the ill-fated but fortunately dressed Marge in The Talented Mr Ripley, and this week we're asking you to travel back with us to 2008, the year of Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona.
Not since Diane Keaton in 1977's Annie Hall has one of Allen's films really spawned a style icon of such merit – who could forget those spectacles or that waistcoat? That is until Penelope Cruz came along as the fiery María Elena, for which she bagged the Oscar for Best Actress In A Supporting Role.
Allen, whose films are largely set in hot, sultry locations, or at least Americans in holidays scenarios, is largely known for his penchant towards traditional, if somewhat normcore wardrobe preferences; think loafers and slacks in Dad-friendly hues and not much else (see Owen Wilson in Midnight In Paris). Penelope's torrent of a performance as Javier Bardem's (Juan Antonio) unstable and insatiable ex-wife (they are of course married in real life) brings with it an equally riotous wardrobe, largely consisting of too much eye makeup, Bardot-hair, nighties as dresses and sexed-up cheesecloth (is that an oxymoron?).
Not only does Penelope steal the film, she transforms a rather mediocre movie into something worth watching if only to to marvel at her marvellous moods and devilish attire.
