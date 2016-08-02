Mom Blazers: You Know You Want One

What, you ask, is a "mom blazer"? It is, of course, a blazer, casually worn as outerwear, most likely with some light-wash jeans and loafers (un-ironically), and never as part of a suit (even if it was sold as one). Now that you know what it is, it's time to unleash your inner '80s Tom Cruise and embrace this powerful piece.
Okay, so maybe the kind of blazer we're talking about is a little more Cindy Crawford than Tom Cruise: It's structured and boxy, a muted color, potentially double-breasted, and almost always layered over a classic white T-shirt. It's the perfect blend of The Wolf of Wall Street and Julia Roberts' early '90s airport swag — but if you need some convincing it's just as cool in 2016, look to Bella Hadid and Rihanna (who prefers to wear hers as a dress), both of whom have embraced the trend in style. Pair any of the 10 options ahead with a merlot lip, gold hoops, and some fresh white kicks, and you'll be convinced this piece is made for so much more than the carpool line.
