This '80s Brand Is Making The Vacation Pieces Of Your Dreams

Hunza G. used to be just plain old Hunza, but that was before designer Georgiana Huddart grabbed the label by its collar and pulled it back from the brink of extinction, where it clung to the backs of '80s fitness instructors and old cast members from John Hughes films. Fast-forward to 2016, and Huddart has worked with Henry Holland on his spring/summer 2016 collection and has dressed an array of London It Girls (including Georgia May Jagger). So, when we heard she was teaming up with Sykes, her former school pal (who, TBH, is one of our most frequently searched people on Instagram ), on a special five-piece capsule collection, we got pretty excited. Then we saw the pictures, showcasing beach-ball colored, puff-shouldered crop tops, frill-trimmed bikinis, and asymmetrical one-pieces, and, well, we can confirm that this is a swim line you'll be willing to shill out the (semi-big) dollars for.To celebrate the launch, we caught up with Huddart and Sykes to chat '80s power shoulders, Bardot, and which swimsuit Suki Waterhouse has already chosen for herself.