

Why should every woman own a Hunza G costume?

Pandora: Why shouldn't they?! I'm constantly struck by how strong the brand identity is; everywhere I go people are wearing a Hunza costume. I think once you become a Hunza girl, you're converted. They're super comfy, really kind to the body (they stretch with pregnancy, for example) and have this fun iconic history to them.



Georgiana: They're flattering, fun and make you feel good.



How did the collaboration come about?

P: I think we were having a cup of tea and I just said: 'We should do one! Why haven't we done one?' And Georgie went 'I have no idea. Madness. Let's do one.' Very quick and easy.



G: We've been friends since we were 14 and it seemed like a very natural thing to do.



How many pieces are there?

There are five different pieces in multiple colourways.



What do you love about each other's style?

P: Georgie is so long and lanky like a piece of spaghetti. My nickname for her is actually Niff. It comes from Nine Foot Nora which got abbreviated to the acronym NFN, which became Niff. She can carry anything off. White jeans, mini dresses the size of a fingernail, you name it. She isn't really a big follower of trends, but she still always seems to nail it. She'll be wearing this amazing suede Gucci jacket that she got from some vintage store and I'll be like, 'you know suede jackets are really in right now?' and she'll be like, 'Oh! No!' It's just innate. It's why she's so great with interiors too.



G: She is always so put-together but in such a cool way, it doesn’t look contrived and she is always quite brave.

