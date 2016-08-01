Even if you're not familiar with the brand Hunza G, you will still recognise the product, because a) your mum almost certainly sported a fluoro costume made of the stretchy fabric in the '90s, b) Julia Roberts' infamous cut-out dress in Pretty Woman was a Hunza G special and c) exactly one third of the cast of Saved By The Bell's wardrobe was made from it. Ok, the last one is a lie, but in short, it's stood the test of time and if fashion editor and blogger Pandora Sykes has anything to do with it, you'll be wearing Hunza this summer.
'Hunza G' used to be just plain old Hunza, but that was before Georgiana Huddart stretched a rather long limb through the door of their Oxford Street HQ and breathed a minty whoosh of fresh air into the house. Originally from an interior design background, Georgiana has grabbed the label by its collar and pulled it back from the brink of extinction – where it haunted the backs of perma-permed '80s exercise instructors and old cast members from John Hughes' films. Fast forward to 2016 and Georgiana's worked with Henry Holland on his SS16 collection, had every London hot-thing including Georgia May Jagger sporting her styles, and every fashion editor worth her Uber Lux expense invoice suited and booted in Hunza G.
So, when we heard Georgiana was partnering with her long-term pal, Pandora Sykes (Fashion Features Editor at The Sunday Times Style and founder of pandorasykes.com) – who is tbh one of our most frequently searched people on Instagram (don't lie, she's yours too) – on a special five-piece capsule collection, we got rather too excited. Then we saw the pictures, showcasing beach-ball coloured puff-shouldered crop tops, cotton frill-trimmed bottoms in lemony yellows and two-tone asymmetrical one-pieces in peaches and lobster-reds, and, well, hold on to your frilly knickers because this is swimwear as you've never seen it.
And... stretch.
We caught up with the girls to chat '80s power shoulders, Bardot and which swimsuit Suki's already chosen for herself.
Why should every woman own a Hunza G costume?
Pandora: Why shouldn't they?! I'm constantly struck by how strong the brand identity is; everywhere I go people are wearing a Hunza costume. I think once you become a Hunza girl, you're converted. They're super comfy, really kind to the body (they stretch with pregnancy, for example) and have this fun iconic history to them.
Georgiana: They're flattering, fun and make you feel good.
How did the collaboration come about?
P: I think we were having a cup of tea and I just said: 'We should do one! Why haven't we done one?' And Georgie went 'I have no idea. Madness. Let's do one.' Very quick and easy.
G: We've been friends since we were 14 and it seemed like a very natural thing to do.
How many pieces are there?
There are five different pieces in multiple colourways.
What do you love about each other's style?
P: Georgie is so long and lanky like a piece of spaghetti. My nickname for her is actually Niff. It comes from Nine Foot Nora which got abbreviated to the acronym NFN, which became Niff. She can carry anything off. White jeans, mini dresses the size of a fingernail, you name it. She isn't really a big follower of trends, but she still always seems to nail it. She'll be wearing this amazing suede Gucci jacket that she got from some vintage store and I'll be like, 'you know suede jackets are really in right now?' and she'll be like, 'Oh! No!' It's just innate. It's why she's so great with interiors too.
G: She is always so put-together but in such a cool way, it doesn’t look contrived and she is always quite brave.
Was there a particular girl you had in mind when designing?
P: Marta, our model. She was the perfect Hunza girl. Exactly who I was thinking of.
In the look book you quite clearly show how the pieces can be worn not just as swimwear…
P: We really wanted there to be some blouses in there, too. For example, I am wearing the Sharon blouse now with a smart skirt and mules.
The big shoulders are very '80s, in the best way. How would you wear it?
P: Gloriously '80s aren't they? And really stiff to touch, which I love, because it elevates it into a smarter piece. I actually got the idea from an amazing vintage dress Georgie has. She wore it to my hen do; it's got these mental, huge shoulder puffs and it got me thinking. I wear it with black denim, or a mini skirt, or for evening with black trousers. It's really slimming, so anything high-waisted. I can't wait to wear the red one on holiday, with a denim mini. It makes you look like a flamenco dancer, which is my go-to emoji.
Which piece would you wear out to dinner?
P: Sharon, for sure. She's my fave.
G: The Debbie, in black.
How did you chose the colours for the collection?
P: In a fairly narcissistic manner, I chose my favourite colours! I love red, white, black and I knew yellow would look great. And Georgie pointed out that the swimwear always works really well in navy. It's always a popular choice. I love red and pink together, and so the idea of two colour ways came from there.
G: Nothing fluoro, great basics with a pop of colour – much like the beach huts where we shot the campaign.
How would you style the lace-up fronted suit?
P: I think it's a great holiday piece. Although an editor friend of mine said she'll wear the white one to New York Fashion Week, so I'm psyched to see how it gets styled in an upscale 'fashion' way too. It would look cool with a wrap over midi skirt, or a flouncy J.W.Anderson style ruffled skirt, because it's super fitted with a bit of sass. And also good as you can adjust the ties, so if you have a big rack you don't have to go full boob if you don't want to.
How does the collaboration combine both your personalities?
P: It's named after Essex girls. We are born (in my case) and bred (in Georgie's case) Essex girls.
G: It marks a 14-year friendship that has come to a point where we both could combine our skills and work together. I had a Hunza costume when I was younger. So did my mum.
What accessories look best with a Hunza G swimsuit?
P: Personally, I think minimal. I love the sportiness of them and I don't think you want to go OTT. But perhaps some gold hoops or a bandana. Or you could go full '80s with a scrunchie!
Who would you love to see in the collection and why?
P: We've already had some great girls place pre-orders. Leandra Medine requested the white Denise. Suki Waterhouse has the red bikini with pink trim. Yasmin Sewell asked for the Debbie in yellow. I'm excited to see any sassy girl in them! To be honest the greatest compliment is when your mates like them.
G: Rihanna – she would look great in the frilly swim.
What's the one thing you always pack when you travel?
A white sundress. And a Hunza piece, obvs.
Your one beauty tip for holidaying?
P: Hair serum. Monica Geller in Barbados is never far away.
G: Suncream. Being burnt is so rubbish.
Your holiday TBT icon?
P: Brigitte Bardot.
G: P looked pretty fab in Jamaica and never seemed to look sweaty. Cindy Crawford still always looks iconic on the beach.
