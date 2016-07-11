Wait, These Sci-Fi Beauty Tools Do What?!

It's pretty much impossible to enter a Sephora without dropping at least $30 and coming out weighed down with a bagful of suspiciously unwarranted new additions to your beauty cabinet. Spray moisturizer, anyone?



However, changing your beauty regime, shaking up your makeup bag, and adding advanced technology to your bathroom is sometimes a good idea. Why? Because if we don't do it, we'll keep using that same eye-makeup remover from 12 months ago that our friend left when she stayed over, or cluelessly continue crimping with that battered old eyelash curler each morning.



So, when there's so much newness to discover in the beauty world and most that is better left untested (mascara "foundation" seems one step too far), which are the truly transformative products that are well worth the investment?



From new tools that will help take your face to a whole new level of cleanliness to innovative face masks that will rejuvenate your skin, it's time to step into the brave new world of beauty. You won't look back.