It is nigh impossible to enter a Boots store and leave without being £30 down, laden with two bags full of suspiciously unwarranted new additions to your beauty cabinet. Spray moisturiser anyone?



However, changing your beauty regime, shaking up your makeup bag and adding some advanced technology to your bathroom shelves is sometimes a good idea. Why? Because if we don't do it, we carry on using that same eye-makeup remover from 12 months ago that our friend left when she stayed over and we blithely continue to use that battered old eyelash curler each morning.