Take These Pictures To The Salon For On-Trend Fall Hair NOW

At the risk of sounding superficial, there's nothing like changing your hair to boost your mood. Going darker usually results in shinier locks, while highlights make you feel instantly beachy. Extensions can help you create the long braids you've been coveting and a tight crop can be nothing short of liberating.
However, if you're not up for the commitment of cutting your hair, tweaking the color is a great option for a fling this fall. Not sure where to start? Fret not! For help finding the perfect inspiration photo to screengrab before your salon appointment, we've rounded up a few of the coolest new 'dos to hit Instagram.
Ahead, you'll find amazing autumn colors to try right now. The only hard part? Picking which is best for you...
However, if you're not up for the commitment of cutting your hair, tweaking the color is a great option for a fling this fall. Not sure where to start? Fret not! For help finding the perfect inspiration photo to screengrab before your salon appointment, we've rounded up a few of the coolest new 'dos to hit Instagram.
Ahead, you'll find amazing autumn colors to try right now. The only hard part? Picking which is best for you...