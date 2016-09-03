At the risk of sounding superficial, there's nothing like changing your hair to change up your mood. Going darker usually means shinier locks; highlights and you instantly feel beachy; extensions might inspire long-ass braids and a fresh, tight crop do' can be nothing short of liberating.



If you're not up for the commitment of cutting your hair, colour is great for a fling. Remember when Kim and Bieber went blonde? What about when Helen Mirren and Sienna went peachy for the red carpet? Plus Georgia May Jagger has just gone from blonde to red and USA Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte went ice-blue for the Games. No more excuses, you only live once, so book that appointment, shake a few feathers and turn a few heads as we head into autumn.



Needing some inspiration before you reach for the bleach? Here are the best autumn colours being served on Instagram right now...