Minimalism is fairly easy. Simple, understated pieces — especially — look effortless on just about anyone. Can you ever wrong with a plain, black suit? (Hint: Nope.) But do we ever take the sartorial safe route? No, and neither does Beyoncé.
Spotted recently on the beach with her fam, Queen B was sporting a long-sleeved, all-over-printed swimsuit (pictured below) that has us wanting to ditch our white bikinis and all-black-everything swim options, ASAP.
If anyone can inspire us to go-big-or-go-home with our beach attire, it's the Lemonade singer herself. Having worn everything from a neon-yellow suit to floral sweatshirts and embellished naked-dresses over the past few years, Knowles has long been making a case for the end of minimalism (and there are plenty of recent runways to back up this sentiment). Let's be real, this more-is-more inclination goes all the way back to those coordinating Destiny's Child ensembles.
To take your own one-piece arsenal up a notch, click on for our Beyoncé-inspired maximalist picks. Now, all you need is a beach vacation (and a few paparazzi trailing behind) to show it off.