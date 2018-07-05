17 Vintage-Inspired Swimsuits For Retro-Lovers

You've probably already picked up on the prevalence of high-waisted briefs, balconette tops, and bandeaux in this season's crop of swimwear. The new wave of swimsuit brands breaking into the scene seem to share a soft spot for retro silhouettes — which is something we're all for. Because these Old Hollywood styles come in cute cuts, colors, and patterns that make us feel like we've stepped straight out of a '50s romance film.
Ahead, you'll find the halter-top maillots, flirty ginghams, and ruched bottoms that will give you a chance to feel a little bit like Marilyn (or Audrey, or Grace, or Elizabeth) at the beach this summer.