These Jeans Had A 1,000+ Person Wait List

We probably sound like broken records when it comes to Re/Done, the denim brand that reworks vintage Levi's to butt-shaping perfection, but we swear it's justified. In fact, the hype is so warranted that its high-rise denim style amassed a wait list of over 1,000 people. That's right — despite the close-to-$300 price tag, shoppers can't resist these pants.
That's why we're here to let you know that this popular style is (finally!) back in-stock in most sizes, ranging from 23 to 32, in a variety of washes — meaning it's time to make a move before they sell out again. And, if you need further convincing, just check out the hashtag #MyRedones for proof that these jeans are pretty much magic. And even though they're not cheap, it's tough to argue with that.
If you're still on the low-rise boat, it's time to embrace that button-fly — and starting with this pair won't let you down. Click on to shop these Insta-favorite jeans for yourself, along with some similar options in case your size sells out quick.