These Jeans Had A 1,000+ Person Wait List

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



We probably sound like broken records when it comes to Re/Done, the denim brand that reworks vintage Levi's to butt-shaping perfection, but we swear it's justified. In fact, the hype is so warranted that its high-rise denim style amassed a wait list of over 1,000 people. That's right — despite the close-to-$300 price tag, shoppers can't resist these pants.