High-Waisted Sweat Shorts For Nostalgic Lounging

We never thought we’d say this, but, um — do we really need to give up sweatpants? Now that the weather is getting tantalizingly warmer and our Vitamin D-deprived dermis is begging for some sun exposure, our comfy-cozy palazzo bottoms might need to take a back seat to make room for some gam-friendly shorts. However, we’ve gotten very accustomed to the leg-hug that is the athleisure pant, so we’re stockpiling a new style this spring: the sweat short.
Not just any cotton pair will do — we’re looking for a specifically nostalgic, high-waisted silhouette that recalls a short that our mom might have worn while working out to an aerobics video. It’s been a long, difficult winter, and we’re not ready to race out the door in anything skimpy — we’ll take belly-button to mid-thigh coverage, thank you very much, as we reacclimate to life on the outside. Luckily, all of our favorite stores got wise to our needs, and there are plenty of stylish shorts on the internet to choose from — ahead, we’ve rounded up 16 pairs.
