Story from Fashion

8 New Trends That'll Bring Back Your Love Of Shorts

Eliza Huber
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Shorts season is as controversial as the Mac vs. PC debate — you either love them or hate them. We get why people choose a Mac over a PC, but when it comes to choosing shorts over pants, our reasons aren't quite so black and white. For one, there's the issue of length (there's nothing more uncomfortable than too-short shorts) and let’s not even get into the lack of options (it’s time to move beyond cut-offs).
Fortunately, after scouring every site from Mango to Shopbop, we discovered something: shorts aren’t half bad anymore. All of a sudden, there’s endless variety: quilted shorts, skorts, Bermudas, and more.
Before suffering through another summer in pants, take a peak at what this year’s selection of shorts has to offer. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best shorts trends of 2019. Let the year of the short commence.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
If You Hate Shorts, Try These
Yep, Bike Shorts Are Happening
How To Style Shorts According To The Experts