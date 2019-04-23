8 New Trends That'll Bring Back Your Love Of Shorts

Shorts season is as controversial as the Mac vs. PC debate — you either love them or hate them. We get why people choose a Mac over a PC, but when it comes to choosing shorts over pants, our reasons aren't quite so black and white. For one, there's the issue of length (there's nothing more uncomfortable than too-short shorts) and let’s not even get into the lack of options (it’s time to move beyond cut-offs).
Before suffering through another summer in pants, take a peak at what this year’s selection of shorts has to offer. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best shorts trends of 2019. Let the year of the short commence.
