Seasonal shopping habits often precede remotely appropriate weather: You know, shopping for swimsuits long before Memorial Day or scouring for a great puffer prior to any snowfall. We're already aware this happens — and, now, per WhoWhatWear, we have some figures to back it up. Apparently, there's one fashion item currently trending on Pinterest, and it has nothing to do with transitional dressing.
Topshop's Moto White Rip Mom Short is the frontrunner for most popular garment on Pinterest this season right now: The single piece has garnered over 107,000 re-pins since the beginning of the year. The high-waisted denim cutoffs feature a frayed, deconstructed hem, and originally retailed for $58.
Advertisement
While Topshop's intentionally-ripped pair has emerged as an early winner this season, WhoWhatWear reports that interest in "cutoff jean shorts" has skyrocketed on Pinterest recently. (Searches for the term have gone up 568% since January 2017, according to the site.) Clearly, we're not the only ones ready for warm weather to arrive — and for our wardrobes to catch up.
Topshop already has a track record of very quick sell-out rates. So, it'll come as no surprise that these exact white shorts blowing up on Pinterest are already sold out online. Never fear, though: If you're not committed to your summer whites, you can still scoop up a pair at Nordstrom, which still has the style in washed black. You'll want to move quickly, though — real spring weather is, indeed, coming.
Advertisement