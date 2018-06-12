15 High-Waisted Shorts That Aren't Denim

Finding the ideal pair of shorts should be considered an art form. One that's filled with patience and perseverance. One that when you stumble upon the pair, it’s hard to want to submit yourself ever again to the practice of finding new ones. Sound familiar? That’s the story of how attached we've become to our high-waisted denim shorts. And who’s to blame us? They're just like our favorite pairs of high-waisted jeans, but better for summer. But when it comes to making them HR-friendly compared to festival-ready, things can get tricky.
Well, we’re here to tell you that there are other high-waisted shorts in the sea. Think Bermuda shorts, biker shorts, paper bag shorts, utility shorts, etc. But don’t worry: With all of them being high-waisted they’re guaranteed to fill the void in your bottoms drawer, while also offering a little more breathability. Plus, when styled correctly, they give a polished and fresh allure that doesn't fall...short.
Stock up on the 15 pairs ahead, and your short woes will be a thing of the past.