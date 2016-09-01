It might be the first day of September, but that doesn't mean summer is over. Until autumn rolls around (on September 22, FYI), come chill with the band High Waisted.
Refinery29 filmed the music video for the NYC band's cheery surf pop song "Hey Hey." Because this was shot with VR technology, you can actually join us all on this Brooklyn rooftop. Slip into cutoffs, grab a margarita to sip on, and lounge above the concrete jungle. The sun, as you'll feel, is so much better up here.
Forget about Auto-Tuned summer anthems. "Hey Hey" is the perfect song for winding down the season — just listen to how lead vocalist Jessica Louise Dye's high-pitched voice bobs above the guitar strumming nicely. There's a lot of fun on this rooftop, and this VR music video lets you in on it.
When our favorite up-and-coming influencer wants to show us around their city, we let them. Come be a tourist with us on the virtual reality journey through the streets of the places with love the most. Sound Off is a documentary series that follows new musicians around the globe to explore how style, culture, and place both reflect and influence their music. Join Jain, Sunflower Bean, Hinds, and others as they give us a 360 tour of the places that inspire them.
