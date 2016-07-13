

Here's How: Turn your jeans inside out. Then, identify where all the seams come together at the crotch to form an X. Use that as an anchor to then smooth your jeans out on a flat surface. (The front waistband of the jean should be significantly lower than the back.) Then, cut perpendicularly across the leg so you're snipping at least one inch below the front pockets. You can go longer if you've got a bigger butt or want more length. You should end up with a slight V shape. Throw 'em in the wash to encourage a nice fray.



The Game-Changing Tip: That crotch move is key for two reasons. First, most women are significantly bigger on the backside than the front, and jeans are made to accommodate that. If you don't cut based on the placement of that center X, you'll end up with cutoffs that are just right in the front and way too short in the back.



Avoid At All Costs: Cutting straight through the pockets, which is likely to happen if you don't turn your jeans inside out. Also, snipping straight across both legs will give you shorts that are longer on the outside of your thighs than the inside. No good.



The Styling: Keep the look classic and laid-back with a cropped tank on top and oversized button-up over your shoulders.

