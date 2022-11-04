14 Sporty Sunglasses To Channel This Fall’s Biggest Eyewear Trend

This fall’s trendiest sunglasses are made for adventure. Usually relegated to gas stations or Olympic athletes, sporty eyewear is fast becoming the season’s must-have.
According to global shopping platform Lyst, searches for “sports,” “wraparound,” and “rave” shades have spiked this year, thanks to Balenciaga’s trendy swift oval sunglasses, which celebs like Kim Kardashian and Alexa Demie have sported recently.
With the return of Y2K silhouettes and a push for futuristic and biker chic styles, it’s no surprise that eyewear is also leading the charge. Brands like Givenchy, Burberry, and Acne Studios have also leaned toward sportier eyewear, with celebrities like Rosalía and Hailey Bieber endorsing the trend, which usually involves a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses that look like they’ve been swept by a thrust of wind.
If you’re looking to channel this adrenaline-filled trend, here are 14 pairs of sunglasses that will do the trick.
The deconstructed lenses are an edgy addition to your sunglasses roster.
Cut-outs in eyewear? Count me in.
A classic take on the sporty sunglasses trend.
Batman-approved sunglasses? Check.
Looking through green-colored sunglasses.
A not-so-subtle statement.
An logomania take on the vroom vroom-ready trend.
If thick frames aren't your thing, this pair's for you.
Embrace your inner athlete — no training necessary.
The polarized lenses give this pair the outdoor-ready touch to channel this trend.
The sharper the edge, the better the look.
If the futuristic look isn't for you, try going round instead.
Sporty doesn't have to mean neutral. Go bold.
A classic cat-eye gone sporty.