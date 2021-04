I Bought 3 Pairs Of These $13 Amazon Hot-Girl Sunglasses

It started, as it always does: with the reviews. Over 6,000 of them, to be exact, indicated that the highly affordable shades were light years beyond the quality that their $13 price tag might indicate. “Sunglasses for $15 that feel nice and look nice,” wrote Haley Petterson. “I usually buy $60 sunglasses and these can go head to head with the more expensive brands. Value is crazy good.” Reviewer Alexa shared that the sunnies were “such a vibe” and “very comfortable on.” She continued: “The first time I put these on I fell in love. My grandma loved them on me so I got her a pair too!” Here’s a review that could have been written by yours truly: “I typically buy dollar store sunglass. I haven’t been out much because of Covid. [But] I love these!! They feel expensive, without the price tag!!” A reviewer named Marty claimed that she “felt like a hot girl” in them — a vibe I’m in dire need of right now. (And, speaking of vibes, various voices from peanut gallery added that the shades gave off notes of “swag,” “baddie,” “boujee”, “Bella Hadid,” “ Meredith Blake ,” “Ray Charles”, and “Celine” — presumably the Phoebe Philo-helmed label, and not the Canadian songstress, although either is acceptable to me.) “I got these for a TikTok TBH,” wrote a reviewer, “but they are SO CUTE and surprisingly really sturdy. I will probably buy more colors. You can’t beat the price so go ahead and treat yourself!”