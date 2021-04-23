I Bought 3 Pairs Of These $13 Amazon Hot-Girl Sunglasses

Yeah — about those other colors. With the overconfidence of a total sunglasses noob, I had initially ordered the fire-engine red pair, in keeping with my tendency to choose the most extra hue on any given color wheel. I immediately put them on when they arrived a sent a selfie to all of my colleagues. And, despite reassuring Slacks from the far-too-kind bunch, I couldn’t but feel that, rather than being the one wearing the sunnies, that they were wearing me. However, I sensed that I was close. The shades were wide but not overly so. Exaggerated enough to feel stylish but still restrained, thanks to the narrow and elongated shape. There was also a deeper emotional force behind my urge to find a pair that suited me; I had an overwhelming sense that they would singlehandedly usher in the hot-girl summer we all so desperately need in the wake of an uncertain year. I owed it to myself — and society — to leave my comfort zone to the tune of vaguely nostalgic and THOT-y sunglasses.