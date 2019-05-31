All The Over-The-Top Glasses From Elton John’s Rocketman Biopic — All In One Place

When you look back at the intersection of fashion and music throughout history (and boy are there a lot), a few names immediately come to mind. There's Jagger, Hendrix, Bowie, and of course, the famous Freddie Mercury. But in comparison, none of them, not even Freddie, can compete with a certain blonde-haired Brit: Sir Elton John. Since his rise to superstardom in the 1960s, one thing about the beloved singer-songwriter has never changed: his unequivocal love of fashion, and more specifically, his iconic eyewear collection.
Even now, at 72 years-old, the Rocket Man can rarely be spotted without a pair of oversized, probably heart-shaped glasses atop his head. He is, after all, rumored to own over 200,000 pairs (casual). So to commemorate not only his enviable fashion sense, but also the release of a major motion picture based on his life, we're bringing you the film's most iconic glasses.
See the world through Sir Elton John's eyes by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.