Three Cheers For KKW's Second Sunglass Collaboration With Carolina Lemke

Between studying to become a lawyer, creating "body foundation" and launching a shapwear collection, we're surprised Kim Kardashian West has time to do anything at all, let alone design a second collection of Carolina Lemke sunglasses. But alas, in true KKW fashion, she's adding another collab to her retail empire — and just in time for the biggest holiday weekend of the summer.
If you're a KKUWTK super fan, you probably remember Kim's first collection with Carolina Lemke, which dropped last spring and sold out almost entirely. But it's her second iteration that really has us counting down the hours until launch day. The drop, which is available starting July 10th, includes two new styles: the Gemini shield, a futuristic, very Kardashian pair of oversized frames, and the Sand, a sleek silhouette that fits the tiny sunglass trend to a T.
"These two shapes are perfect for summer looks, either with a big shield for a major statement or a new 90s-inspired oval for something a little more subtle," Kim said in a press release. "I actually brought both of these pairs with me on a recent vacation. They were amazing — they went with everything!"
Given the short shelf life of her first collection, we thought it best to get you fully prepped and ready for July 10th's launch date. Ahead, get a sneak peek at all 9 styles and color ways and choose your faves.