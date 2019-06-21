We Tried The KKW Beauty Body Foundation — & Here's Our Honest Opinion

When Kim Kardashian West started teasing her "ultimate body-perfecting secret" earlier this month, it was safe to assume that the release would join the ranks of shimmery body illuminators that have recently hit the market for summer. What we didn't expect was a full-coverage foundation line designed for all the skin except your face, along with three loose shimmer powders and an oversized buffing brush.
Since then, the before-and-afters demonstrating the product have been virtually inescapable. Our Instagram feeds are now just videos of foundation dripping onto legs and arms — including two notable clips of Kim completely covering the psoriasis on her legs and her grandma Mary Jo disguising the veins on her hands.
But because we're skeptics — and the social media posts looked like absolute sorcery — we knew we had to give the product a try ourselves. So we asked a few Refinery29 staffers to pick out their shades and put the Skin Perfecting Body Foundation formula to the test. They share their honest opinions, ahead.
