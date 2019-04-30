When it comes to body shimmer, there's a fine line between looking like an A-list actress on the red carpet and a disco-ball Halloween costume. But when done right, if you apply the right illuminator like an expert, you can achieve luminous, radiant skin that glows and glows.
But there's level to this illuminator game. With so many new (and classic) innovations on the market how do you manage to pick the perfect formula to make you glow like Rihanna, instead of looking like Tin Man? There are different finishes (some don't shimmer at all), different textures, and application methods to keep in mind before dropping your cash.
To break down how to get it right, we called on celebrity makeup artist Carissa Ferreri, the go-to for Gina Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and more — and a total mastermind behind perfectly lit-from-within skin — for her tips and tricks for how to glow like a pro.
