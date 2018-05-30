When it comes to body shimmer, there's a fine line between looking like an A-list actress on the red carpet and a disco-ball Halloween costume. But when done right, if you apply the right illuminator like an expert, you can achieve luminous, radiant skin that glows and glows.
To break it down on how to get it right, we called on celebrity makeup artist Carissa Ferreri, the go-to for Gina Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, and more, and the mastermind behind perfect lit-from-within skin. Ahead, Ferreri shares her favourite formulas, with tips and tricks for how to use them like a pro.