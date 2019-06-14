We Spoke To Kim Kardashian's "Medical Medium" About Her Psoriasis Struggle

For the record, William is not a doctor, and has never attended medical school nor had any formal training. Rather, in an interview with Refinery29, William says that since the age of four, he has heard a voice that he refers to as "Spirit." He says that Spirit tells him advanced medical information — ahead of science and research, he claims — about people close by him. "Just like you’d hear your best friend talk to you in your ear, that's how I hear the voice," William says. "It’s not like other mediums, where they hear it inside their head or they get a vision or they see a color or see something like that. I’m hearing it as if someone’s talking to me. It’s actually quite annoying."