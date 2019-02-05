Kim Kardashian West has a face that almost every single person with internet access, or who regularly walks by a magazine stand, knows. It is smooth, luminous, and usually perfectly contoured. So, when Kardashian West presents as anything other than that, as in someone who is human and may have a blemish or bump every now and again, it somehow becomes a viral news story.
Yesterday, that exact scenario occurred when Kardashian West stepped out for lunch in Los Angeles with bumps along her jawline, mouth, and eyebrows, which were covered with foundation. The Daily Mail, as per usual, was the first outlet to notice, writing that Kardashian West was having a "bad skin day" just days before she's set to attend her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's Master Class in L.A.
Kardashian West chose to respond to the story, pointing out that it's not acne under that foundation. "It's psoriasis all over my face," she wrote on Twitter.
It’s psoriasis all over my face. ? https://t.co/E94lI7mfDG— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 5, 2019
Kardashian West has been incredibly honest about her own struggle with psoriasis, which is a genetic autoimmune condition in which skin cells build up and form scales and dry patches. Since she began struggling with the condition in 2010, she's repeatedly spoken out about the numerous treatments she's tried to calm the rashes, which have ranged from medical-grade cortisone injections, to bottling up Costa Rican spring water, to stealing Kourtney's breast milk and splashing it onto her legs.
In 2018, she even wrote a blog post about her own holy-grail psoriasis treatment, which was an at-home UV light-therapy device, which is actually a treatment backed by the National Psoriasis Foundation when administered under medical supervision. "There isn’t a cure for psoriasis, but there are treatments that can help ease the symptoms," Kardashian West wrote. "I’ve literally tried everything. It can be so frustrating, searching for a treatment that actually works."
But as psoriasis remains something that can't be cured, Kardashian West remains someone who continues to battle with flare-ups, which can indeed occur on the face around the eyebrows and mouth. And in this struggle, Kardashian West is far from alone, as 7.5 million Americans are affected by psoriasis, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. If you need further proof of just how widespread this condition is, just look at the responses to Kardashian West's tweet, where there are now more than 100 messages akin to, "It’s ok sweetie I have it too!" and, "I feel your pain, I have it all over my legs and elbows."
The commenters are also sharing tips with one another, which include things like soothing moisturizers and aloe vera, which has also been endorsed by the National Psoriasis Foundation. Though we're sure that Kardashian West has both the funds and technology within her reach to clear up this flare-up before Saturday's Master Class, with one tweet she's been able to form an actually helpful community and chip away at the stigma surrounding this highly common condition.
