Mario Dedivanovic Has An Easy Fix For This Makeup Mistake

Dedivanovic, who's been a leading figure in the highlighter craze , says that a more-subtle look is the future, which he predicts we'll see a lot of at Fashion Week this September in New York. "It won't be in the traditional way that we've been seeing it with the beaming highlight on the cheeks," he says. "We're going to see all over, subtle glows." And no better time for the trend, because let's be honest, the colder months will likely have our skin looking dull and dreary— and nobody wants that, whether you're a Kardashian or not.