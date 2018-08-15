Mario Dedivanovic Has An Easy Fix For This Makeup Mistake

Radiant. Bright. Lit from within. It's safe to say that the concept of glowing skin is the buzziest thing in beauty right now. From product launches to Beyonce's Vogue cover, it's all about getting that incandescent complexion. Makeup artists and celebrities have long focused on glowing skin over cut creases or heavy contouring — no matter how subtle or dramatic the final look may be — but with all this talk about radiance, can it ever be too much? Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who you might know because he works with Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, warns that too much glow is actually an easy mistake to make.
Advertisement
"Sometimes I see layers and layers of highlight, which can look chalky and heavy," Dedivanovic says. "In that situation, it's too much. It may photograph pretty, but in person, it doesn't look natural. I personally prefer a subtle glow, where it looks like it's glowing from within."
The solution? He says it's Laura Mercier's new Translucent Loose Setting Powder Glow, the latest sister of the brand's cult classic Translucent Loose Setting Powder. (Dedivanovic is a spokesperson for the brand.) "This powder has infused pearl pigments that give you a beautiful and healthy glow, and it never looks heavy or cakey," he says. He assures us that anyone can nail a subtle, all-over radiance using this new product — which can be applied all over your face — as opposed to a streak of shimmer that you might get from a more-pigmented formula.
Of course, you still have to exercise the art of blending. "Don't put too much highlight on, blend it, and then spritz with a dewy spray or a setting mist," he advises. "I usually apply highlighters with a brush, then I use my fingers or a damp sponge to blend. I feel like that really melts it, where it looks like the glow is a part of the skin as opposed to a product over it."
Dedivanovic, who's been a leading figure in the highlighter craze, says that a more-subtle look is the future, which he predicts we'll see a lot of at Fashion Week this September in New York. "It won't be in the traditional way that we've been seeing it with the beaming highlight on the cheeks," he says. "We're going to see all over, subtle glows." And no better time for the trend, because let's be honest, the colder months will likely have our skin looking dull and dreary— and nobody wants that, whether you're a Kardashian or not.
Travel and accommodations to attend the launch event of this product were provided by Laura Mercier for the purpose of writing this story.
Advertisement