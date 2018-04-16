These Highlighting Kits Will Kick-Start Your Summer Glow-Up

You know you're obsessed with highlighter when you're jealous of a horse — or a mouse — with a shiny, gilded coat of hair. "Damn, what highlight is she using?" you ask under your breath, only half-joking. Champagne Pop? Fenty Killawatt? Whatever it is, you want it, you need it, you've got to have it. And you're not alone: According to Pinterest, searches around highlighter are up 50% from last year, and we don't see the glow trend going anywhere.
The best way to get in on it? By going big — with a whole highlighter kit. Check out our favorites ahead.