The Best Makeup To Help You Fake An Inner Glow

Fingernails raking across a chalkboard. Sitting next to your conservative cousin at the family dinner. Saying "I love you" and getting a "thank you" in response. Talk about uncomfortable, right?! Cold-weather season gives us the same feeling.
After all, braving the elements (especially if you're not quite prepared) can easily cause dry skin to rear its ugly head. Rough, flaky patches might seem inevitable around this time of year — along with a full itinerary of holiday parties — which is where makeup comes in.
After treating your skin with the right products, it's ok to get your glow on the fake way — as long as you use the right cosmetics. Skip loose and pressed powders that tend to amplify the situation and reach for creamy or liquid-based formulas to help smooth and soothe delicate skin without settling into fine lines. These also give off a subtle radiance that makes for a dewier-looking appearance, no matter what the temps are like outside.
Ahead, click through for 15 makeup items, ranging from hydrating primers to flake-hiding lip balms, our editors swear by for instantly luminous skin.