These All-Natural Lip Products Are What Winter Dreams Are Made Of

In winter, there is one beauty conundrum that almost always comes into play: how to wear those dark, trending lip colors when your mouth is getting drier by the minute. Sorry to state the obvious, but these two things do not play well together. We've found, however, that the best way to solve the problem is with an excellent hydrating balm and equally effective lip exfoliator. But who has the time (or money) to sift through the endless options available?
That's why we're so pumped to hear about the new Bite Everyday Agave Lip Trio. Powered by 100% natural agave, the collection has everything you need in one place: a potted lip scrub, lightweight balm, and intensive mask. And since agave is known for its restorative, skin-healing qualities, it has the potential to be the secret ingredient that gets our lips through the brutal winter weather. The brand's signature sweet-vanilla scent is just an added bonus.
You can snag the Agave Lip Mask at Sephora right now, but you’ll have to wait until December 26 to get your hands on the other two items. Here's hoping we find a little extra cash in our stockings this year.
You can snag the Agave Lip Mask at Sephora right now, but you’ll have to wait until December 26 to get your hands on the other two items. Here's hoping we find a little extra cash in our stockings this year.
Advertisement