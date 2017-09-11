Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Bite Beauty
Beauty
How Bite Beauty Creates An Edible Liquid Lipstick
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from Bite Beauty
Beauty
I Wore These 5 New Cult Beauty Buys For A Whole Day — Here's How They Lasted
Mi-Anne Chan
Sep 11, 2017
Beauty
We Wore "Nipple Lipstick" & Things Got Weird
Alix Tunell
May 10, 2017
Makeup
Bite Beauty Just Launched 6 Insanely Cool Glitter Glosses On The DL
Rachel Krause
Feb 24, 2017
Beauty
These All-Natural Lip Products Are What Winter Dreams Are Made Of
In winter, there is one beauty conundrum that almost always comes into play: how to wear those dark, trending lip colors when your mouth is getting drier
by
Rachel Krause
Makeup
There's Way More To This Bite Lipstick Than Meets The Eye
Welcome to Movember, the time during which men grow out their 'staches for a full month to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancers. It's a
by
Kelsey Castañon
Makeup
Can't Find The Right Fall Lipstick? This Brand Will Let You Make ...
Have you ever sifted through countless lipstick shades at the department store, only to find yourself struggling to land on one that's just the right
by
Kelsey Castañon
Makeup
THIS Is The One Beauty Product You Need This Fall — Seriously
This isn't the first time I've proclaimed that something from Bite Beauty has changed my life, and it likely won't be the last. I consider many of the
by
Maria Del Russo
Skin Care
This Gooey Balm Saved Me From Chapped-Lip Hell
Up until very recently, whenever I heard anyone complain of chapped lips, I thought it was kind of a trivial beauty complaint. Like, throw some lip balm
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
These Might Be Bite's Best Lipsticks Yet
As a self-proclaimed lipstick aficionado, I've tried just about every formulation out there — matte, glossy, liquid, balm, you name it. So, when I was
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Makeup
Bite's New Lipsticks Will Have You Begging For Fall
We know, you're probably still coming down from the excitement of your Fourth of July weekend and not even close to thinking about fall. But the beauty
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
Yellow Lip Gloss? Bite Beauty Has Made Us Converts
Pastels can sometimes be very, very snoozy. These quaint colors can veer into "too cute" territory pretty quickly — not exactly something those of us
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
Bite's Fall Lip Crayons Make The End Of Summer Less Devastating
If you're one of those people who acts like summer is basically over as soon as mid-July hits, we probably can't hang out. I just like to pretend that
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
J.Crew Continues To Kill It With Beauty Collabs
Love a good collab? Prepare to be totally infatuated: J.Crew and Bite Beauty are teaming up to bestow upon us a trio of exclusive matte lip colors this
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
The BB Lipstick That's Actually Not A Gimmick
Just because naming a product with double letters has become a popular marketing ploy (lookin' at you, EE cream) doesn't mean said products should be
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Bite Dissects A Rose, Turns All The Colors Into Lip Gloss
It's official: Roses are the mascot of spring 2014 — in the beauty world, that is. Nary a day goes by without a rose-infused something-or-other
by
Gabrielle Korn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted