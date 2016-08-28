THIS Is The One Beauty Product You Need This Fall — Seriously

This isn't the first time I've proclaimed that something from Bite Beauty has changed my life, and it likely won't be the last. I consider many of the brand's lipsticks my go-tos, because not only is the color payoff insanely good, but the ingredients are food-grade, so you have nothing to worry about when you accidentally ingest them. (Which will happen with any lip product, by the way.)
So, you can imagine my squeals of delight when a package full of Bite's newest launch came across my desk. They're called Multisticks and they're Push Pop-sized pigments meant for use on lips, cheeks, and eyelids — perfect for getting the ultimate '90s-babe monochromatic look. Typically, a product that you put on your lips and cheeks isn't recommended for use around your eyes, as the eye area tends to be more prone to irritation and requires sensitive ingredients. But since all Bite products are formulated to be safe enough to eat, that caution goes out the window when it comes to these Multisticks.
The line contains 18 gorgeous, earth-toned hues with foodie-themed names like Gelato, Praline, and Mochi. A favorite of mine is Brioche, a muted mauve that's very Cruel Intentions. I feel like Kathryn Merteuil when I'm wearing it, minus the necklace full of cocaine and the sociopathy, of course.
But as much as I like the shade on my lips, it's even better on my eyes. With autumn right around the corner, I've been looking for a creamy neutral to swipe across my lids for that slightly grungy look, and this fits the bill exactly. I can even do it without a mirror and trust that it'll look good, which is why it's perfect for anyone who's short on time (a.k.a., all of us). One tube that takes care of three features? Sold.
What really excites us, though, is that the brand took into account a wide range of skin tones. There are shades for everyone from the fairest among us to the darkest — and that's not always easy to find. Go pick up a stick or two (I've hoarded eight) and start planning what to do with all the extra time you'll have shaved off your morning makeup routine.
Bite Beauty Multistick, $24, available at Sephora.
