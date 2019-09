These Might Be Bite's Best Lipsticks Yet

As a self-proclaimed lipstick aficionado, I've tried just about every formulation out there — matte, glossy, liquid, balm, you name it. So, when I was invited to visit Bite Beauty's Toronto-based factory, I jumped at the opportunity to check out the brand's new collection and see where all the magic happens.Bite Beauty, a brand that boasts a slew of pigmented, buttery, food-grade lipsticks , has just launched a line called Amuse Bouche. The collection contains 34 creamy lipstick shades in just about every color imaginable.After spending some time in Bite's factory, it became very clear why the brand is able to pop out dozens of trendsetting shades as quickly as you see them on the runway : Bite orders all of its pigments in primary colors and then makes the shades in-house. "That's important because we're able to tweak [our formulas]," said Bite's Director of Education Quinn Novak. "We can tweak a color and have it on a Sephora shelf in eight weeks."