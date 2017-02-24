Bite Beauty Just Launched 6 Insanely Cool Glitter Glosses On The DL

Unicorn beauty fanatics, gather 'round — you're not going to want to miss this news. In the months since its holiday 2016 release, Bite Beauty’s Prismatic Pearl Crème Lip Gloss has reached almost unprecedented cult status among people who feel inclined to put metallic glitter on their lips. The iridescent gold gloss, which sparkles like the real thing when it catches the light, has over 10,000 “loves” on Sephora, the only place the beloved lip color brand is sold. Intimidating in the tube at first glance, the formula is so smooth and the shimmer particles so fine that it’s more like an initiation to the world of wearing holographic makeup than a secret formula only shared with seasoned practitioners.
What is secret, however, is the fact that Bite launched six new shades of the pearlescent marvel on the DL when we weren’t looking. (Which is strange, because we’re always looking.) Originally only available in gold, the gloss now comes in Champagne Pearl, Pink Pearl, Rose Pearl, Bronze Pearl, Oyster Pearl, and Peacock (the most unusual pick in the lineup, and therefore also our favorite). All are pretty self-explanatory.
As with all of Bite’s formulas, these babies come complete with a list of healthy, hydrating ingredients. Shea butter, beeswax, olive oil, and jojoba oil all make an appearance, as does the brand’s proprietary antioxidant resveratrol, which is derived from grapes. The pigment payoff is insane, the pearlized finish is perfect, and all six shades look great worn alone or layered over another lip color. We say: You’re already wearing glittery gloss; why not get weird with it?
Click through for a closer look at the six new members of the Prismatic Pearl family. And don’t worry: Unlike the limited-edition original, these ones are here to stay. Forever, if we're lucky.