THIS Is How To Make Chrome Lipstick Work In Your Everyday Life

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
If Pat McGrath's insanely-popular metallic lip kits taught us anything last year, it's that chrome was the color trend of 2016. It shows no signs of slowing down, which is good news, because we stocked up on metallic lipsticks last year and really need to get some mileage out of 'em. Rather than going for major statement shades — like blue, gold, even red — we find that reaching for nude or brown makes the style that much more wearable. Still on the fence? Check out the video above, then tell us you don't want to try lips that look like precious molten metal.
