There's Way More To This Bite Lipstick Than Meets The Eye

Welcome to Movember, the time during which men grow out their 'staches for a full month to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancers. It's a noble cause, and even if you can't grow anything beyond some upper-lip peach fuzz, there's still a lot you can do to help. You can donate, for example — and look damn good doing it.
Enter: the Bite Beauty Mauvember Lipstick, the brand's first partnership with the global charity. It's a creamy, berry-nude shade — similar to the one we custom created at the Beauty Lab a few weeks ago, only with fewer red undertones — and is jam-packed with all the hydrating butters and heavy-hitting pigment we've come to love from the Amuse Bouche formula. Oh, and did we mention that the bullet is embossed with the cutest mustache imprint? Because I think we can all agree it's time to retire the finger over the mouth move in photos.
The best thing about this limited-edition lippie, however, is that half of the proceeds ($13 per tube sold) go to the Movember Foundation. Now that's what we call swiping right.
Bite Beauty Mauvember Lipstick, $26, available at Sephora today.
