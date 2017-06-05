Can you believe that the Becca x Jaclyn Hill Champagne Pop highlighter has been around for two years? It feels like it was just yesterday when we were first blinded by its effervescent shimmer. But, you know what they say: Time flies when you're having fun.
Now, the cult-favorite product is getting a big upgrade. Becca posted a picture to Instagram announcing that the highlighter is undergoing a makeover, complete with some brand-new packaging: "We went ALL out and decorated the best-selling formula with a festive bottle of bubbly and packaged it in a limited edition gold pack," the brand captioned the post.
Advertisement
We’re so excited to announce we will be celebrating our iconic Champagne Pop highlighter shade, created in collaboration with our favorite glow Goddess @JaclynHill, with a very special Collectors Edition! ✨? We went ALL out and decorated the best-selling formula with a festive bottle of bubbly and packaged it in a limited edition gold pack. #ChampagneGlow Exclusive to @Sephora the Collectors Edition Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter in Champagne Pop will be available online on 6/10 and in stores 6/15. #Repost
If you're a huge fan of the OG formula, rest assured that everything else about the product will remain the same — including its golden hue and peachy pink undertones. For good reason, too: The highly pigmented highlighter is touted by beauty enthusiasts everywhere as universally flattering on all skin tones. Now it just has the gold packaging to match.
"The actual Champagne Pop pressed [powder] is definitely the highlight for the girl who wants the most beaming highlight possible — you want to send signals to space," Jaclyn Hill told us about the Champagne Pop collection last year.
Of course, all good things must come to an end, and this collaboration will only be available for a limited time at Sephora.com starting June 10. (You can also pick it up at Sephora stores on June 15.) Considering the fact that this highlighter is notoriously quick to sell out, we'd say this might be the most urgent bottle of bubbly you'll pick up that day.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement