These 8 Beauty Products Will Make You Feel Lit From Within

It's safe to say that no matter the season, we're always on the lookout for new ways to up our glow game. From glistening eyelids to dewy complexions to light-catching Cupid's bows, the enduring highlighter hype is real. But during the hot months especially, when the days are longer and the sun even brighter, we turn to our trusted favorite products to amplify each and every last ray. (Or, better yet, become a light source of their own.)