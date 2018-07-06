These 8 Beauty Products Will Make You Feel Lit From Within

It's safe to say that no matter the season, we're always on the lookout for new ways to up our glow game. From glistening eyelids to dewy complexions to light-catching Cupid's bows, the enduring highlighter hype is real. But during the hot months especially, when the days are longer and the sun even brighter, we turn to our trusted favorite products to amplify each and every last ray. (Or, better yet, become a light source of their own.)
That's why we asked our fellow Refinery29 editors to share their holy-grail glow products — after all, the best part about discovering new shine secrets is sharing them, right? Whether it be highlighting palettes that seem to be made out of stardust, warm-toned bronzers that pack a week's worth of vacation into a single swipe, or tinted moisturizers that provide equal parts coverage and much-needed SPF — these products cover everything from a natural finish to look-at-me illumination. Not to mention, each and every item can be found at QVC, our one-stop shop for trending beauty buys this summer. So break out your sunglasses, ladies, because after trying these products, you're going to need 'em.