These 8 Beauty Products Will Make You Feel Lit From Within

That's why we asked our fellow Refinery29 editors to share their holy-grail glow products — after all, the best part about discovering new shine secrets is sharing them, right? Whether it be highlighting palettes that seem to be made out of stardust, warm-toned bronzers that pack a week's worth of vacation into a single swipe, or tinted moisturizers that provide equal parts coverage and much-needed SPF — these products cover everything from a natural finish to look-at-me illumination. Not to mention, each and every item can be found at QVC , our one-stop shop for trending beauty buys this summer. So break out your sunglasses, ladies, because after trying these products, you're going to need 'em.