Inclusivity has been the buzzword in the makeup industry recently, and there's a new standard when it comes to the breadth of shades that are offered and how those shades are advertised. Several brands have even faced backlash from customers and influencers for not keeping up. Whether it's failing to reach the magic number of 40 foundations (a benchmark set by Fenty Beauty in 2017) or Photoshopping campaign images , no company is safe from being held accountable by the beauty-loving community. Even Kim Kardashian's longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic (a.k.a @makeupbymario ) is making his thoughts known about the need for more diversity in the beauty aisle, especially in campaign images.