Kardashian West clearly shouldn't be considered a professional when it comes to treating psoriasis; she is, after all, a celebrity and not a doctor. But the important thing the star is doing here is helping remove the stigma that still surrounds the common condition, which affects 7.5 million people in America alone. Given that she has more than 127 million followers on Instagram, Kardashian West really may be helping millions with the tap of a finger.