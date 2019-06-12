Kim Kardashian Takes Her Medium Obsession To A New Level In Exclusive KUWTK Clip

Kim Kardashian West loves mediums. She's always felt a connection to that inner goddess in herself, and thus has embraced the heady life of psychics.
From meeting with the Long Island Medium to visiting almost every healer in Bali, Kardashian West sees the potential for spiritual guidance at every crossroad in her life. Her latest bout with the other side? The Medical Medium.
In a new clip from this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, premiering exclusively on Refinery29, Kim tells Kourtney Kardashian that she's enlisted the help of Anthony William, the author and Instagram influencer Medical Medium, to help her get a handle on her current psoriasis flare up. The 38-year-old has been as open about her psoriasis as she has about her obsession with mediums, so it was only a matter of time before the two topics converged.
"I don't know if he's a real medium, but everyone would send me him," Kim tells her sister, before clarifying to audiences that he is not a real doctor. William shows up and starts...medium-ing.
What ensues is priceless: William starts gesturing at Kim, touching the air in front of her body, getting a vibe (?) of what's going on. Kourtney watches, unfazed at Kim's latest weird health/beauty hack.
The medium goes on to tell her that something's up with her liver and that she needs to drink celery juice. This advice surely has NOTHING to do with the fact that he, according to his Instagram bio, is the "Originator of Global Celery Juice Movement."
Check out the clip below, and just know that while Kourtney watches Kim's cooper levels get assessed, Kendall Jenner is a few houses away calling her a bully.
