We're Swapping Out Our Thongs For Granny Panties Because KKW Told Us To

Of all the lingerie trends dominating the market this season, we have to admit: granny panties are our favorite. Yes, thongs, boy shorts, and high waisted styles have their place, but there's nothing more comfortable than a pair of grandma-approved briefs, and believe it or not, they're actually seeing a style resurgence this year. We've spotted them on everyone from our resident fashion icon Rihanna to lingerie obsessive Kim Kardashian West who rocked them in a bathtub for KKW Beauty's latest campaign.
So, how do you pull them off without looking like an actual, well, grandma? Skip the allover lace, go for trendier styles (think neon or zebra print), and invest in sleek textures that feel (and look) like a second skin. Soon, you'll be giving up your itty bitty thongs for good. Ahead, shop 15 pairs of high-waisted knickers for you to post allover Instagram this season.
