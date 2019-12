The same left-of-center sensibility is present in the brand’s eyewear collection, where we spotted the perfect (premium) stocking stuffer for the Fashion Person in your life. A pair of tropically-hued sunglasses from the brand’s 2019 “Disguise” collection maintains the hallmark juxtaposition of wearability and kookiness, boasting harshly-angled cat-eye frames adorned with a camo print in camel and slate gray. At $380, the sunnies are a (comparatively!) small piece of the Prada pie, offering the brand’s signature eccentricity in a wearable dosage. These shades may not be for everyone, but for that fashion magpie in your life, nothing else will do.